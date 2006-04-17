Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

National Chemistry Week Poster Contest Winners

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Members of the ACS Committee on Community Activities and the Office of Community Activities have selected winners for the 2005 National Chemistry Week Poster Contest. Students in grades K-12 were asked to design a poster using the 2005 NCW theme, "The Joy of Toys."

First-place winners in four grade categories each received a $100 gift certificate for Amazon.com; second-place winners were each given $50 Amazon.com gift certificates.

In the K-2nd grade category, the first-place winner was Marissa Hohman of the Delaware Section; the second-place winner was Travis Bartholome of the Brazosport Section.

In the 3rd-4th grade category, the first-place winner was Jeanette Lawrence of the Northeast Wisconsin Section; the second-place winner was Taylor Fuechec of the Texas Coastal Bend Section.

In the 5th-8th grade category, the first-place winner was Daniar Listyasari of the Greater Houston Section; the second-place winner was Reisha Sakauye of the Hawaii Section.

Finally, in the 9th-12th grade category, the first-place winner was Andrew Gomez of the North Jersey Section; the second-place winner was Alyssa Wang of the Jacksonville Section.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

