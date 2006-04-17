Cracking da Vinci's code, Great Lakes manure expo, Singapore to build 'DNA' bridge

Cracking da Vinci's code

Nat King Cole characterized the subject of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece "Mona Lisa" as "the lady with the mystic smile." But now Dutch researchers think they have figured out the reason for her inscrutable expression.

Performing a lighthearted experiment, researchers at the University of Amsterdam used emotion-recognition software, which they developed in collaboration with the University of Illinois, to scan the painting and figure out what's behind her expression.

To set a standard, researchers used 10 faces of women of Mediterranean ancestry to create a composite image. The Mona Lisa was compared with this and was scored on the basis of six emotions: happiness, surprise, anger, disgust, fear, and sadness. Using this biometrics technique, the researchers determined that the subject of the painting displays an emotional state that is 83% happy, 9% disgusted, 6% fearful, and 2% angry. She was less than 1% unemotional and showed no surprise. The software was not designed to register more subtle emotions, which are the ones that arguably give the painting its aura of mystery.

These entertaining results are of course not the last word on the famously enigmatic painting. Rather, the fun experiment might help advance the fledgling field of emotional recognition, which has yet to progress as rapidly as facial recognition technology.

Great Lakes manure expo

Ever wanted to learn efficient manure management strategies? If so, plan on attending the 2006 Great Lakes Manure Handling Expo: Manure, Keep It in the Root Zone on July 27 in Fowler, Mich.

The free event includes educational presentations about manure management. This includes the economics of manure, nutrient management, conservation practices, manure handling, and odor control. The expo will also hold field demonstrations, educational sessions, and commercial vendors' displays. Food concessions are available on-site.

Topics to be discussed include:

The economics of manure—looking at both sides of the ledger, including the nutrient value of manure and hauling costs associated with this resource.

Nutrient management—learning how to put resources to work for crop production while protecting the environment and following state nutrient management plan provisions.

Manure handling—discovering innovative methods for dealing with sand bedding and using other technologies for in-field accuracy and record keeping.

Odor control—exploring opportunities for handling and applying manure to reduce odors.

The expo is sponsored by Michigan State University Extension, Ohio State University Extension, and Purdue University Extension. Waste not, want not.

Singapore to build 'DNA' bridge

Singapore has unveiled a plan to build a bridge that will link components of a massive new tourist development. Costing about $42 million, the bridge will be helix-shaped, thereby resembling the structure of DNA.

Perhaps taking a cue from the double- stranded structure, the government hopes to double the number of visitors. Tourism is one of Singapore's largest industries. According to its Urban Redevelopment Authority, the "innovative and sculptural" double-helix structure for the pedestrian walkway is the "world's first in architectural and engineering bridge design."

As designed, the bridge will comprise two spiraling steel members held together by connecting struts to form a tubular structure. The bridge's resemblance to the structure of DNA symbolizes "life and continuity, renewal, everlasting abundance, and growth"—themes that reflect the entrepreneurial and developmental spirit of the project.