The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Policy

Nominations Sought For Nichols Medal

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
The ACS New York section is accepting nominations for the 2007 William H. Nichols Medal. The award is presented annually during the William H. Nichols Meeting in recognition of an outstanding contribution to the field of chemistry. The award consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, and $5,000.

Those eligible for consideration include investigators who have published a significant and original contribution in any field of chemistry within the past five years. Nomination packages must include six copies of the nominating materials and the official nomination form. Forms are available at www.NewYorkACS.org.

Please send materials to ACS New York Section, Department of Chemistry, St. John's University, 8000 Utopia Pkwy., Jamaica, NY 11439. Nominations must be received by May 31.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

