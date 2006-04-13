Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Sticky Bacterium

Chemistry behind biological adhesives super strength remains unknown

by Ivan Amato
April 13, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

STUCK ON YOU
[+]Enlarge
Credit: COURTESY OF YVES BRUN
Flagellum-bearing swarmer cells of the bacterium species Caulobacter crescentus are poised to pinch off from their parent cells, stalk cells whose stalks are capped with holdfasts, which have adhesive powers surpassing any other known in biology.
Credit: COURTESY OF YVES BRUN
Flagellum-bearing swarmer cells of the bacterium species Caulobacter crescentus are poised to pinch off from their parent cells, stalk cells whose stalks are capped with holdfasts, which have adhesive powers surpassing any other known in biology.

New measurements of the adhesive power of a common aquatic bacterium indicate that the glue it makes to stick to surfaces is, in the words of the scientists who did the work, "the strongest ever measured for biological adhesives" (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci USA 2006, 103, 7764).

"It's three to four times stronger than superglue," says Indiana University bacteriologist Yves Brun. Its strong enough, he adds, that a quarter-size patch could conceivably suspend a 5-ton elephant. In quantitative terms, the sticking power of the bacteriums adhesive approaches 70 Newton/mm2, report Brun, Brown University biophysicist Jay X. Tang, and their coworkers.

The Caulobacter crescentus cells of the study are everywhere in aquatic settings. In one of their two forms, they grow stalks capped with a footlike structure known as a holdfast. There, an adhesive concoction, based in part on polysaccharides of N-acetylglucosamine, enables the cell to stick to surfaces. Once in place, the "stalk" cells bud off a series of mobile "swarmer cells" that seek out their own little dots of real estate, to which they stick by growing their own stalks and holdfasts.

To measure the bioadhesives strength, the researchers allowed stalk cells to attach to a thin, flexible pipette. Then they drew the cells corn-dog-shaped body into another pipette until the cell detached. The degree of bending of the first pipette, along with measurements of the holdfasts tiny area made with an atomic force microscope, provided a basis for the scientists to calculate the adhesives strength.

"The challenge now is to understand the chemical and biological basis for the impressive force," the researchers note. That wont be easy, says Caulobacter researcher John Smit of the University of British Columbia. "The adhesive sticks to everything, and so it is hard to analyze."

The researchers speculate that biotechnologically produced glues inspired by the Caulobacters own could prove useful for repairing ships at sea and as alternatives to sutures and staples in surgical procedures.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bioadhesive for sticking sensors on squishy squid
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slug mucus inspires possible surgical glue
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sticky Mussel Mystery Solved

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE