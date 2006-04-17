Syngenta starts venture fund

Syngenta has launched a $100 million venture fund, called LSP BioVentures, based in Boston. The fund, which will invest in biotechnology and crop protection, as well as new growth areas such as biomaterials and biofuels, will be managed by Life Sciences Partners, a biotech venture capital firm. Funds will be invested over a three- to five-year period as appropriate opportunities arise, according to Syngenta.
