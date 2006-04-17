Technical Support Working Group's Explosives Detection Conference

The Combating Terrorism Technology Support Office of the Technical Support Working Group is soliciting presentation and poster abstracts for its Explosives Detection Conference, to be held June 12-16, in Miami. The conference will provide a venue where scientists from government, academia, and industry can share information on existing capabilities, discuss ongoing research and development, learn about requirements for operational use of explosives detection systems, and focus future research and development in explosives detection. The conference website is https://en stg.com/Signup/default.cfm. The registration code for exhibitors is EXP86441. The registration code for general attendees is TSW73414, and the registration deadline is May 15. Submissions will be accepted at the conference website only.
