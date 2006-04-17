Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Toxics release data available for 2004

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Environmental releases, including disposal, of toxic chemicals in the U.S. declined slightly from 2003 to 2004, according to numbers released by EPA last week in its annual Toxics Release Inventory. Nationwide, facilities that had to file toxics release forms with the agency reported 4.24 billion lb of releases in 2004, down from 4.44 billion lb in 2003. The chemical industry sector accounted for about 13% of the total releases in 2004, ranking third behind metal mining and electric utilities, each of which contributed a quarter of the year's releases. The chemical industry saw its TRI releases go up slightly, from 558.7 million lb in 2003 to 566.1 million lb in 2004. Its releases of dioxins and dioxin-like compounds, however, continued the downward trend of the past few years, falling 14% by going from 262 lb in 2003 to 225 lb in 2004. More on the 2004 TRI is available at www.epa.gov/tri/tridata/tri04/index.htm.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA reports decline in U.S. releases of toxic chemicals
Chemical Releases Increased In 2013
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metals Mining Tops Chemical Releases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE