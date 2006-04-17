U.S.-China Young Scholars Program

Four $4,000 travel grants will be awarded to young scientists and policy experts for a study trip to China and for participation in the U.S.-China Forum on Science & Technology Policy, Oct.16-17, in Beijing. These young scholars will be selected on the basis of a nationwide competition. Successful candidates will be asked to prepare a short written paper addressing specified topics that will be incorporated into the final agenda of the forum. Successful candidates will also be encouraged to spend several additional days in China to pursue those topics with Chinese experts and policymakers. Support for the program is from a grant by the National Science Foundation to the Science & Trade Policy Program, National Center for Technology & Law, George Mason University School of Law.

The forum is expected to give participants a better understanding of science and technology in China and the science and technology interactions between the U.S. and China. Candidates (those eligible range from undergraduate seniors through those within four years of finishing a doctorate or postdoctoral appointment) should send a letter of application no later than June 1 and request a senior adviser to send a letter of recommendation to the same address by that date.

The results of the competition will be announced no later than July 1. Applicants are expected to have some track record and interest in Chinese science and science policy. Preference will be given to those who have not had opportunities for extensive professional travel in China. The letter from the applicant should cover the proposed forum paper topic, interests and accomplishments related to Chinese science and technology, and objectives for the several-day study period in China following or preceding the forum. Electronic applications via e-mail are preferred.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime