Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

White organic LEDs advance

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

If organic light-emitting diodes that glow white (so-called WOLEDs) can be made sufficiently robust, energy-efficient, and economical to manufacture, they may one day supplant incandescent bulbs and other lighting technologies. The latest advance on this long road is a new WOLED architecture that uses a fluorescent blue-emitting dopant in combination with phosphorescent green and red dopants to convert electricity into white light (Nature 2006, 440, 908). Previous WOLEDs used phosphorescent blue, green, and red dopants, but the blue phosphor required too much power to excite, according to Stephen R. Forrest of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Forrest, until recently at Princeton University, and his colleagues there and at the University of Southern California replaced the blue phosphor with a commercial blue fluorescent compound, 4,4'-bis(9-ethyl-3-carbazovinylene)-1,1'-biphenyl. In this way, they were able to boost the power efficiency by about 20% and achieve a stable white color regardless of the brightness level. The device eventually could become four to five times more efficient than standard incandescent light bulbs, Forrest tells C&EN.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE