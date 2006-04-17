Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Where will they work?

April 17, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Although ACS President E. Ann Nalley raises many notable points, I find her assertions about the supposed scarcity of technical talent in the U.S. and the alleged link between science spending and economic benefit to the nation to be rather questionable (C&EN, Jan. 2, page 2).

If science is indeed so crucial to the nation, why has the job outlook for scientists been moribund for so long? In spite of what some commentators might believe, people in many areas of science face highly uncertain prospects. If one doubts this, then pick up the Nov. 7, 2005, issue of C&EN, which announced on the cover that the "Upturn in Jobs Remains Elusive." More good news awaits in the opening paragraph: "For the fifth consecutive year, the job market remains depressed." Those who value the objective analysis of facts might conclude that the supply of scientists has already exceeded the demand for scientists, at least in certain fields.

Yet according to the National Academy of Sciences report that Nalley cites, we need to "develop, recruit, and retain" even more scientists and engineers from "both the U.S. and abroad." Why? Before our country spends large amounts of money correcting a talent supply problem that does not seem to exist in much of science, policymakers should take a critical look at the real employment prospects for those with technical degrees, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Although there may be a few bright spots in some fields, I suspect that the overall data remain rather bleak. It would be worthwhile to consider the obvious possibility that students are simply making highly rational economic choices about their future prospects in many of the technical fields, particularly in light of the demanding coursework needed to obtain the requisite degrees.

If the political classes truly want to maintain the U.S.'s competitive position in the new global economy, they better think more about reviving the nation's decaying manufacturing and industrial sectors than about training more people for science jobs that largely do not exist. If manufacturing revives, our trade deficit and economic position will improve correspondingly, and Adam Smith and his invisible hand will create all the scientists and engineers necessary to fill the new jobs.

Wm. Charles L. Jamison
Warrenton, Va.

Diane Grob Schmidt's comment describes the decline of U.S. industry together with the reduced interest in science in our schools and asks what we can do (C&EN, Dec. 5, 2005, page 65). The answer provided is to lobby our elected officials on the contribution scientists make to the economy and to increase science funding for research and education. If such efforts graduated more scientists and engineers, where would they work?

Much more important is to provide a climate in which chemical companies do not move their next investments overseas. This will at least provide jobs, and the demand for professionals will stimulate increased graduates in the fields in demand. Unfortunately, such a change is much harder than increasing the number of graduates because it will require an overhaul of the regulatory environment in which chemical companies are forced to operate.

Until the U.S. becomes an attractive place to manufacture chemicals and create new chemical businesses, I fear we must expect a continued decline in jobs and consequent reduction in science graduates.

Malcolm L. Watts
Kennett Square, Pa.

Correction

Feb. 13, page 11:

The fiscal 2007 funding proposal for the Department of Energy Office of Science was inadvertently reported to be $44.1 billion. The actual proposal is $4.1 billion.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Educating Our Own Citizens
Misconstruing Scientist Shortages
The Supply-And-Demand Factor

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE