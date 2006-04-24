Agilent buys SynPro

Agilent Technologies has paid an undisclosed sum for SynPro, a privately held contract manufacturer of synthetic nucleic acids. SynPro was established in December to acquire a manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colo., that supplies short synthetic DNA and RNA molecules for clinical trials. The deal will enable Agilent to offer a range of value-added services in the RNA synthesis market by wedding Agilent's platform for the analysis for DNA and RNA to the manufacturing capabilities of SynPro. Agilent estimates the combined RNA and DNA synthesis market is worth roughly $700 million per year and will grow at a 10 to 20% clip annually.
