Out Of The Ivory Tower

April 24, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 17
Ionic liquids are starting to leave academic labs and find their way into a wide variety of industrial applications
Chemistry is increasingly helping archaeologists answer questions of what, where, and when
Even with allowable five-year extension, U.S. won't be able to comply with treaty
Nanoscale control of polymer systems has been shown to influence macroscopic properties
HCFCs will be phased out under the Montreal protocol, but the change isn't smooth
Oil from shale promises big payoff, but high costs and pollution pose hurdles
Fragrance designer Michael Papas philosophizes about perfumes and reveals what goes into them