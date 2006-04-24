Advertisement

8417fibers.gif
8417fibers.gif
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 24, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 17

Ionic liquids are starting to leave academic labs and find their way into a wide variety of industrial applications

Volume 84 | Issue 17
Business

Out Of The Ivory Tower

Ionic liquids are starting to leave academic labs and find their way into a wide variety of industrial applications

Digging Deeply Into The Past

Chemistry is increasingly helping archaeologists answer questions of what, where, and when

U.S. Can't Eliminate Arsenal Until 2017

Even with allowable five-year extension, U.S. won't be able to comply with treaty

  • Materials

    Exploiting Polymer Nanostructures

    Nanoscale control of polymer systems has been shown to influence macroscopic properties

  • Business

    The Switch Is On For Refrigerants

    HCFCs will be phased out under the Montreal protocol, but the change isn't smooth

  • Energy

    Oil Shale Research Is Moving Forward

    Oil from shale promises big payoff, but high costs and pollution pose hurdles

Science Concentrates

image name
Environment

In Praise Of The Nose

Fragrance designer Michael Papas philosophizes about perfumes and reveals what goes into them

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Oral electrochemistry, Maple syrup science, Chemical comedy

 

