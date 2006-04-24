Air Liquide wins contracts

Air Liquide has won two contracts to supply industrial gases. In the first contract, Air Liquide, along with German engineering firm Lurgi, will build a 1,000 metric-ton-per-day carbon monoxide unit in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, that will begin operating in 2009. The unit will allow Al Zamil Group's Saudi International Petrochemical Co. to expand acetic acid production. In the second contract, Air Liquide will build an air separation unit to provide 2,500 metric tons per day of oxygen to Malaysian oil firm Petronas. The oxygen unit will aid conversion of natural gas to methanol beginning in 2008.
