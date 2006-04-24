Bruker consolidates

Bruker BioSciences, a life sciences materials and tools company, plans to acquire molecular spectroscopy firm Bruker Optics for $135 million in BBS stock and cash. Five members of the Laukien family who own Bruker Optics will share in the payout. The family members also own 58% of BBS. The combined firm, says BBS, will be a leading provider of instrumentation and molecular analysis solutions for a number of areas, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, small-molecule, and metabolomics research.
