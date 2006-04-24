Chemical prices decline

U .S. chemical prices fell in March from the previous month, although they were still up significantly from March 2005, according to the Labor Department. The government data show the price index for all chemicals declining 0.7% to 203.2 (1982 = 100) from the previous month. The March index was up 7.6% from the comparable month in 2005, however. Meanwhile, the index for organic and inorganic industrial chemicals dropped 1.4% from February to 205.3. The March index jumped 10.9% from the same month a year earlier.
