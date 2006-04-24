Chimerix, USAMRIID in smallpox drug pact

Research Triangle Park, N.C.based Chimerix and the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases have teamed up to develop Chimerix' smallpox drug. The agreement allows Chimerix to test its smallpox drug candidate CMX001 and others against USAMRIID's animal models of smallpox and monkey pox infection. Chimerix uses lipid conjugate technology to modify drug molecules to mimic natural lipid metabolites. The change enables absorption and controlled distribution of the drug throughout the body. CMX001 is an oral antiviral that is being tested to treat both smallpox infection and complications resulting from smallpox vaccination. Chimerix previously received a $36.1 million grant from NIH to develop the drug.
