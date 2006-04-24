Dow advances in glycol ethers

Dow Chemical is moving forward with plans to build a propylene oxide-based glycol ether plant in Zhangjiagang, China. The plant, which would have 120,000 metric tons of annual capacity, is expected to come onstream in late 2008. Dow's facility in Zhangjiagang, located about 200 miles upstream along the Yangtze River from Shanghai, already houses an epoxy resins plant, a styrene-butadiene latex unit, and a polystyrene joint venture.
