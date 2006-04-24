Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

People

Henry Hill Award To Seymour Patinkin

April 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 17
Honored
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Photo by Linda Raber
Patinkin celebrates with Ann Nalley, ACS president, at awards ceremony.
Credit: Photo by Linda Raber
Patinkin celebrates with Ann Nalley, ACS president, at awards ceremony.

The 2006 Henry Hill award of the ACS Division of Professional Relations was given to Seymour H. Patinkin at ceremonies held on March 28 at the ACS national meeting in Atlanta. The award, which was presented by James Walsh, chair of the division, was established in 1984 by the division to recognize outstanding achievement in the area of professional relations. It honors Henry Hill, distinguished chemist and past-president of ACS.

Patinkin, who gained professor emeritus status in 1996, had a long career as a faculty member at Roosevelt University, Chicago. His main areas were organic chemistry, organic chemistry mechanisms, and instrumental analysis. He was chair of the chemistry department from 1990 to 1996.

Joining ACS in 1949, Patinkin became active in the Chicago Section's activities in the 1970s as a member of the Professional Relations Committee and as chair of that committee in 1974. He continued his activities in professional relations both at the local and national levels, chairing the Division of Professional Relations in 2003.

Patinkin was instrumental in designing a symposium titled "Adjunct Faculty Issues in Higher Education" at the 2003 Great Lakes Regional Meeting. He has served as a councilor for the Chicago Section for 28 years and has been a member of many ACS committees.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

