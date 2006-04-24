Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Medicinal Chemistry Award To George Ellestad

April 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

George A. Ellestad, Adjunct Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Chemistry at Columbia University, has been awarded the Medicinal Chemistry Award by the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry. The award will be given on June 28 during the 30th National Medicinal Chemistry Symposium in Seattle.

Ellestad spent most of his career at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y., which later became Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. One of his primary contributions was the unraveling of the DNA cleavage chemistry and mechanism of action of the potent enediyne-containing antitumor agent calicheamicin.

His work on the structure and bioorganic chemistry of calicheamicin contributed to the development of Mylotarg for the treatment of relapsed myeloid leukemia. Ellestad was also involved in the search for a new tetracycline that led to the antibiotic Tigecycline.

Ellestad retired from Wyeth in 2004. His current research focuses on porphyrin-conjugated DNA to increase circular dichroism sensitivity for monitoring DNA conformational changes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Postdoc award to Krupa Haranahalli
Akron Award to Paul Hergenrother
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carothers Award To Paul Anderson

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE