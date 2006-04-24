Medicinal Chemistry Award To George Ellestad

George A. Ellestad, Adjunct Senior Research Scientist in the Department of Chemistry at Columbia University, has been awarded the Medicinal Chemistry Award by the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry. The award will be given on June 28 during the 30th National Medicinal Chemistry Symposium in Seattle.
Ellestad spent most of his career at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y., which later became Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. One of his primary contributions was the unraveling of the DNA cleavage chemistry and mechanism of action of the potent enediyne-containing antitumor agent calicheamicin.
His work on the structure and bioorganic chemistry of calicheamicin contributed to the development of Mylotarg for the treatment of relapsed myeloid leukemia. Ellestad was also involved in the search for a new tetracycline that led to the antibiotic Tigecycline.
Ellestad retired from Wyeth in 2004. His current research focuses on porphyrin-conjugated DNA to increase circular dichroism sensitivity for monitoring DNA conformational changes.
