Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Profiles Predict Drug Response

Pre-dose metabolites in urine forecast individual drug response

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy K. Nicholson
Nicholson
Credit: Courtesy of Jeremy K. Nicholson
Nicholson

The profile of metabolites present in urine before drugs are administered could help identify whether a patient is a good candidate for a drug, according to a new report.

A team of researchers at Imperial College London, Ume?? University in Sweden, and Pfizer Global R&D report that pre-dose metabolic profiles can predict how an individual might respond to a particular drug (Nature 2006, 440, 1073). Jeremy K. Nicholson and coworkers dub the technique "pharmaco-metabonomics." Unlike pharmacogenomics, pharmaco-metabonomics includes environmental as well as genetic factors.

In this approach, Nicholson and coworkers combine pre-dose metabolite profiles measured by nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry with mathematical modeling to predict individual responses to drugs. The metabolite profile before a drug is given "carries a lot of latent information about all sorts of potential outcomes, including drug metabolism and toxicity," Nicholson says. "I suspect that we will need several models to cover a range of drug classes."

They measured metabolites in rat urine before and after giving the rats high doses of acetaminophen. They found that individual differences in the metabolism of acetaminophen could be predicted from pre-dose metabolite profiles. Using the levels of several metabolites prior to dosing, they also predicted the kinds of liver damage caused by toxic doses of acetaminophen. "We have shown that there is some connection between the starting metabolic condition of an organism and the outcome of a drug intervention," Nicholson says.

The research "clearly demonstrates the huge potential of proton NMR-based metabonomics," says Ian D. Wilson, a chemist who does metabonomic analyses at AstraZeneca in the U.K. The paper "represents a landmark in the development of the technique and places metabolite profiling firmly up there, with genomics and proteomics, as an essential part of systems biology."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Technique finds bioactive compounds with novel mechanisms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fighting Neuropathic Pain
Sifting A Biomarker From The Chaff

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE