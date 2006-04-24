Rhodia adds nylon capacity

Rhodia will invest nearly $50 million to build a polymerization unit at its complex in Onsan, South Korea, for production of nylon 6,6. The plant is scheduled to start production at the end of 2007 with an annual capacity of 48,000 metric tons. The facility will produce nylon salt and nylon 6,6 polymers, used in engineering plastics and industrial fibers for the automotive, electricity and electronics, and consumer goods industries.
