Tamiflu doses are ready to go

Roche has assembled astockpile of 3 million treatment courses of Tamiflu (oseltamivir) and can deliver the stockpile to any international airport the World Health Organization designates. Roche signed an agreement last August to assemble and donate the stockpile to contain a potential outbreak of avian flu in humans that may occur in developing countries. These countries may not be able to afford to stockpile the drug on their own. Under another agreement, Roche has promised to donate an additional 2 million treatment courses to WHO for use in developing countries by the end of this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter