Teijin adds new carbon fiber line

Teijin will build a 2,700-metric-ton carbon fiber line at its Mishima site in Japan. Once the $90 million expansion is completed in April 2008, Teijin will operate 6,400 metric tons of capacity at Mishima; 3,400 metric tons at Oberbruch, Germany; and 2,000 metric tons at its site in Rockwood, Tenn. The company says demand for the material is growing by 10 to 15% annually, largely due to increased use of composite materials by aircraft manufacturers. Teijin expects global demand to reach 30,000 metric tons in 2008.
