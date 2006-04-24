Toray boosts Malaysia engineering plastics

Japan's Toray Industries will spend $85 million to boost its Malaysian capacity for acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene resin by 110,000 metric tons at its Malaysian subsidiary Toray Plastics (Malaysia). The Penang-based subsidiary will also begin production of a transparent, high-grade version of the engineering plastic. Once the expansion is completed in March 2008, Toray's ABS production capacity in Malaysia will amount to 330,000 metric tons, which is more than three times what it is in Japan. Toray says that its operation in Chiba, Japan, will focus on developing new applications. The firm says the Southeast Asian market for engineering plastics is growing by 5% annually and will reach 4.5 million metric tons by 2010.
