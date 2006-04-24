Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

U.S. is emitting less of some greenhouse gases

April 24, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: EPA Photo
Johnson
Credit: EPA Photo
Johnson

EPA has released a report showing that the U.S. is making some progress in reducing its emissions of greenhouse gases. The report shows that for the years 1990 to 2004, methane emissions decreased 10% and nitrous oxide releases were down 2%. Carbon dioxide emissions in 2004 increased 1.7% from 2003, however. Fossil fuel combustion is responsible for 80% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. "The U.S. is making significant progress toward the President's greenhouse gas reduction goals," said EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson on the release of the report. That goal is to cut U.S. greenhouse gas intensity-that is, the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions to economic output-by 18% by 2012. The EPA report is the latest in an annual set of reports that the U.S. submits to the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which sets an overall framework for intergovernmental efforts to tackle the challenge posed by global climate change. The report, "Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks: 1990-2004" is available on the Internet at http://epa.gov/globalwarming/publications/emissions.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Government Roundup
Global Emissions Trends Analyzed
Prepare For 6 °C Of Warming, Report Says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE