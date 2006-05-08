2006 NOBBChE Competition Winners

SCIENCE BOWL WINNERS
Senior Division (Grades 10–12)
1st Place: Timbuktu Academy, Baton Rouge, La., team Johnsons. Team members: Vincent Carter, Jerome Meyinsse, Christopher Ware, and Terrance Woods.
2nd Place: Timbuktu Academy, team Goodes. Team members: Joshua Berhane, Patrick Carrierre, Kahlia Gager, and Aaron Gebrelul.
3rd Place: Timbuktu Academy, team Bannekers. Team members: Raffeal Bennett, Whitney Blanco, Kristoff Gager, Phillip Sangokoya, and Nicholette Taku.
Junior Division (Grades 7–9)
1st Place: Timbuktu Academy, team Latimer. Team members: Tayla Duncan, Nick Grimes, Devin Guillory, Bria Murray, and Obinna Oko.
2nd Place: Pruess School, La Jolla, Calif. Team members: Dursa Abdullahi, Fadhi Ali, James Noraky, Jonathan Wosen, and Henok Yemane.
3rd Place: Freeport Intermediate School, Freeport, Texas. Team members: Estevan Cantu, Cameron Hobbs, Iwest Strambler IV, Xavier Strambler, and Joshua Waddy.
SCIENCE FAIR WINNERS
Senior Division (Grades 10–12)
1st Place: Ikea McClain, Philadelphia High School, Philadelphia, for "Determination of CO Exposure Using Headspace Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry."
2nd Place: Patrick Carrierre, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, Baton Rouge, La., for "Effect of Dynamic Compression of Meniscal Cell Death."
3rd Place: William Suarez, Franklin Learning Center, Philadelphia, for "Extraction and Analysis of 2-Iminothiazolidine-4-carboxylic Acid (2-ICA)."
Honorable Mentions: Kiaya Plant, Franklin Learning Center, for "Do Magnetic Fields Affect the Regeneration Rate of Planarians?" and Aaron Gebrelul, Baton Rouge Magnet High School, for "Regulation of Glycosaminoglycan in Meniscal Tissue by Mechanical Loading."
Junior Division (Grades 7–9)
1st Place: Matthew Times, Pershing Middle School, Houston, for "Strong, Structured, and Standing Skyscrapers."
2nd Place: Monique Farrell, Chestnut Middle School, Springfield, Mass., for "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cars."
3rd Place: Jasmine Green, Chestnut Middle School, for "Solar Raycing Cars." Honorable Mention: Jonathan Wosen, Pruess School, for "Is Ethanol Possible in San Diego?"
