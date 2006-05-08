Message In A Bottle
Synthetic polymers are the workhorses of the personal care industry, advancing the style, feel, and functionality of the latest cosmetics
May 8, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 19
Meeting of black chemists and chemical engineers highlights science, professional growth
Biotech drug companies report recent milestones on the road to breakthrough therapies
Budgets, scientific integrity, and energy policy are criticized by science policy experts at AAAS forum
New approach to delivering insulin scores a first for both diabetes and pulmonary drug delivery