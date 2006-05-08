And Chocolate Too [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Hershey Lodge

The 38th Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM 2006), hosted by the ACS Southeastern Pennsylvania and Susquehanna Valley Sections, will be held at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center, Hershey, Pa., Sunday through Wednesday, June 4-7. The meeting's theme is "Progress in Chemistry," and more than 40 technical sessions will feature experts from many chemical disciplines.

Visit the program website, www.marm2006.org, for complete registration information, program details, hotel reservations, and networking events.

Technical Program. Program highlights include plenary presentations by distinguished scientists throughout the meeting. Howard and Sally Peters will present "Chocolate: Food of the Gods" on Sunday evening. Monday afternoon features "A Retrospective View of Drug Discovery" by Paul S. Anderson, and in the evening, Ed Yeung will discuss "Single-Molecule Spectroscopy for Early Diagnosis of Disease." Tuesday evening's presentation, "Catalytic Motors and Pumps," will be delivered by Thomas Mallouk.

The technical program includes sessions on a wide variety of topics, including agricultural and food chemistry, analytical chemistry, carbohydrate chemistry, chemical technicians, chemical education, chemistry and the law, and inorganic and organic chemistry. A strong medicinal chemistry session includes presentations on glycoconjugates in disease, carbohydrates, rational protein design, pharmaceutical process scale-up, process analytical technology uses, pharmaceutical design and manufacturing, protein biomarkers, bioinformatics, and mass spectroscopy in toxicology and metabolite identification.

In a one-day symposium, MARM will honor winners of the Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry. The session will feature presentations by three recent recipients of this prestigious national award: Philip Portoghese, William J. Greenlee, and Arthur A. Patchett. Also, 2005 Cope Scholar Award winner Huw M. L. Davies will discuss "Rhodium-Catalyzed Enantioselective Intermolecular C-H Activation: Applications in Organic Synthesis."

MARM 2006 is also offering informative symposia on materials science and nanoscience research and production. Presentations will cover the use of microwaves in materials science; the synthesis and characterization of nanomaterials; and the design of nanomaterials with magnetic, electronic, and optical properties.

In addition, MARM 2006 is sponsoring a symposium to commemorate the centennial of the Food & Drug Administration. The symposium will focus on FDA's past, present, and future activities and the 1906 Food & Drug Act that created the agency. Several prominent FDA employees will speak about FDA today and will speculate on the agency's future.

The History in Chemistry program will present a special symposium on Joseph Priestley, whose home is located in the Susquehanna Valley Section. Featured speakers include Les Woodcock, University of Manchester; Roy Olofson, Pennsylvania State University; and other Priestley researchers who will recount the life and scientific career of one of the founders of modern chemistry. The signature event is "On the Air with Joseph Priestley," a radio interview with Joseph Priestley (played by Ron Blatchley) conducted by Jim Bohning at the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia. Following the interview will be a question-and-answer session; it is rumored that Ben Franklin (played by Robert D. Minard) may be in the audience.

Science Education Day. Sunday, June 4, is a day planned specifically for high school students and their teachers, undergraduate students, and academic and industrial scientists from all disciplines. Several workshops will be offered to provide high school educators with experiments suitable for their students. Participating teachers will receive continuing education credits under Pennsylvania Act 48. Joseph Priestley (Ron Blatchley) will perform his experiments on the handling of the "various airs" that Priestley discovered. An education poster session will also be held on Sunday afternoon.

Undergraduate student events include a workshop on "Successful Student Affiliate Programs," a demonstration exchange (abstracts required), and programming on post-baccalaureate options for students with degrees in the chemical sciences. Additional sessions on "Career Planning," "Graduate School Panel Discussion," an educational exposition, and a college fair are scheduled. The Sunday undergraduate programming will be capped off by an undergraduate student reception later in the day.

Undergraduate research posters will be incorporated into technical poster sessions during the entire meeting, providing a unique opportunity for students to present their research and to network with potential mentors and employers. Student research posters will be judged, and the best overall poster, along with first and second runners-up, will be awarded prizes sponsored by Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Travel grants for undergraduates are available. The MARM 2006 website, www.marm2006.org/students.html, has more information.

MARM 2006 offers an excellent opportunity for graduate students to interact with other chemical professionals at technical sessions, the exposition, and social events. Graduate student posters will be incorporated into all technical poster sessions. Once the judging has been completed, the best overall graduate student poster, along with first and second runners-up, will be awarded prizes, sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Local Section and Pennsylvania State University.

Exposition. The exposition will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 5 and 6, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Vendors wishing to participate may contact Pete Christie at (717) 394-6273 or pacwheat@aol.com. An online vendor application form is available on the MARM website at www.marm2006.org/vendors.html.

ACS Chemjobs Career Center. This comprehensive career resource center provides an array of career services, including online job searches, on-site job interviews, career workshops, and one-on-one résumé reviews and career assistance. The following workshops and individual résumé reviews will be offered on Sunday, June 4: "Résumé Preparation," 9 AM; "Interviewing Skills," 10 AM; "Targeting the Job Market," 11 AM; and individual résumé review appointments, 1-5 PM.

The Chemjobs Regional Employment Center (CREC) provides members and employers with a venue to meet and discuss job opportunities. CREC services are open to ACS members and national and student affiliates. CREC will be open Sunday through Tuesday from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. All job seekers and employers must sign up online at pubs.acs.org/chemjobs/careercenter beginning May 1 to participate.

Special Events. On Monday morning, all registered attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation at the ACS District Director's Breakfast, hosted by ACS board member and District I Director Anne T. O'Brien. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ideas, questions, or concerns about ACS.

Other special events on Monday include an ACS Women Chemists Committee Luncheon at noon and a tour of the Hershey Foods R&D unit from 1 to 3 PM. Advance registration is required for this free tour, as space is limited. This tour is listed on the advance registration form. Tuesday morning will open with a complimentary ACS Insurance Breakfast.

MARM 2006 will feature the popular barbecue dinner on Monday evening by Swan Lake at the Hershey Lodge. Finally, the evening concludes with Hershey Park Night from 6 to 10 PM. Special conference rate tickets to the park are available when rooms are booked at the Hershey Lodge.

Awards. MARM 2006 will feature national, regional, and local award presentations. The Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in Chemical Sciences will be presented, as will the ACS Regional Industrial Innovation Award for industrial chemists whose creative innovations have benefited society.

The E. Emmet Reid Award will be presented to the outstanding college chemistry teacher in the region. The ACS Southeastern Pennsylvania and Susquehanna Valley Sections will present awards to a high school teacher from each of their sections, and the MARM Regional High School Teacher of the Year Award will also be presented.

The Joseph Priestley Service Award for service to ACS will be presented by the Susquehanna Valley Section. The Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley will present student awards, and an award symposium will feature the best student work.

Housing & Travel. MARM 2006 has reserved single and double rooms at the Hershey Lodge at a special block rate. To reserve a room at the meeting rate, visit www.marm2006.org/hotels.html. Rooms also may by reserved by fax (717) 534-8668 or phone (717) 533-3131. Remember to identify yourself as an attendee at the ACS Middle Atlantic Meeting (MARM 2006) to receive the meeting discount.

Hershey is located in the rolling farmland of central Pennsylvania and offers a wide range of options for entertainment, food, and fun. The streetlights are shaped like Hershey's Kisses, and the sweet smell of chocolate can't be missed. The Hershey Country Club is ranked among the top 50 resorts in the U.S. by Golf Digest and features two excellent 18-hole courses that will challenge even seasoned players.

The Spa at the Hotel Hershey offers a full range of spa and salon treatments and is a short distance from the Hershey Lodge, which also has an excellent variety of dining facilities. Finally, no visit to Hershey would be complete without a trip to Hershey Park, rated the number 1 amusement park in the Northeast by Family Fun magazine.

Program Summary

Sunday, June 4

SPECIAL EVENTS

Science Education Day

Joseph Priestley: Original Gas Experiments

Career & Graduate School Panel Discussion

Undergraduate Research Poster Session

Graduate Research Poster Session

Student Reception

Plenary Address by Howard and Sally Peters, "Chocolate: Food of the Gods"

MORNING WORKSHOPS

High School Teacher Workshops

Successful Student Affiliate Programs

Chemical Demonstrations

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Chemical Demonstrations by Undergraduates for Outreach

Innovative Ideas that Work in the High School Classroom

Contributions of Analytical Chemistry to Food Safety

Cope Scholars Award Symposium honoring Huw M. L. Davies

Science Education Research

Ideas for the High School Classroom-Poster Presentations

Undergraduate Research-General Poster Presentations

Inorganic Chemistry, Part I

Monday, June 5

9 AM-5 PM Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

ACS District Director's Breakfast

Women Chemists Committee Luncheon

Plenary Address by Paul S. Anderson, "A Retrospective View of Drug Discovery"

Plenary Address by Ed Yeung, "Single-Molecule Spectroscopy for Early Diagnosis of Disease"

MORNING WORKSHOPS

Résumé Preparation

Interviewing Skills

Targeting the Job Market

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Solid-State Chemistry & Materials Science I: Materials Synthesis & Characterization

Targeted Organic Synthesis

Cleaning Validation Topics in the Pharmaceutical World

Celebrating 100 Years of FDA, Part I

Physical Chemistry-General OralPresentations

Recent Advances in FluorescenceSpectroscopy

Computers & Spectroscopy

Ensuring the Effective Patent Protection of Innovative Chemical Technology

Educating the Chemist for the New Century in Forensic Science

LC-MS in Drug Metabolism

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Alternative Careers for Chemists & The Lawyer Is In

Benchtop-to-Pilot-Plant Design

Carbohydrates

Celebrating 100 Years of FDA, Part II

Chemical Education-General Oral Presentations

Computational Research in Undergraduate Institutions

Forensic Chemistry-CSI It Ain't: The Real Field of Forensic Science Research

Frontiers in Microwave-Assisted Catalysis

Materials Chemistry-General Oral Presentations

Protein & Peptide Modifications in Biomarker Development

Recent Progress in Capillary Electrophoresis: Principles & Application

Importance of LC-MS in Chemical Toxicology

Tuesday, June 6

9 AM-5 PM Exposition

SPECIAL EVENTS

ACS Insurance Breakfast

Networking Lunch

Plenary Address by Thomas Mallouk, "Catalytic Motors & Pumps"

Awards Reception & Banquet

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Frontiers in Process Analytical Technology

Joseph Priestley: Rebel with a Cause, Part I

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, Part I

Polymer Synthesis, Characterization & Application, Part I

Rational Protein Design

Solid-State Chemistry & Materials Science II: Microwave Synthesis & Processing of Materials

Sweet Dreams: The Chemistry of Chocolate

AFTERNOON SYMPOSIA

Glycoconjugates in Disease

Joseph Priestley: Rebel with a Cause, Part II

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, Part II

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance in the Undergraduate Chemistry Curriculum

Pharmaceutical Science

Polymer Synthesis, Characterization & Application, Part II

Solid-State Chemistry & Materials Science III: Synthesis & Characterization of Nanoparticulate Materials

Student Award Symposium sponsored by the Delaware Valley Chromatography Forum

Analytical Chemistry of Cellular Interactions with Biomaterial Surfaces

The Bitter & the Sweet: Katrina, Rita & Chocolate

Wednesday, June 7

MORNING SYMPOSIA

Inorganic Chemistry, Part II

Solid-State Chemistry & Materials Science IV: Magnetic, Electronic & Optical Properties of Materials

Environmental Chemistry-General Oral Presentations