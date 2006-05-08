Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Biocides end up in farm fertilizer

May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Already concerned that he could detect the biocide triclocarban (TCC), used in antibacterial soaps and other personal care products, in water sources in Baltimore, Rolf U. Halden of Johns Hopkins University Center for Water & Health decided to track TCC (shown) after it goes down household drains (Environ. Sci. Technol., published online April 26, dx.doi.org/10.1021/es052245n). Halden and coworkers found that some three-quarters of the compound going into a wastewater treatment plant survives the facility's physical, chemical, and biological treatments. Most of the surviving TCC ends up in the sludge, much of which gets recycled as fertilizer. Each of the largest of the U.S.'s roughly 18,000 wastewater treatment facilities could accumulate more than 1 ton of TCC per year, Halden calculates. Whether TCC and other biocides in the environment pose actual hazards, such as contributing to the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, remains unknown. Some observers, including Hans Sanderson of the Soap & Detergent Association, argue that the benefits of the biocides outweigh their risks. He and Halden agree that neither the health risks nor the benefits of TCC in soaps have been well-documented, let alone quantified.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toothpaste compounds, including triclosan, build up in toothbrushes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Some Personal Care Products May Build Up In Pools
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triclosan Under The Microscope

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE