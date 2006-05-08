Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Business Roundup

May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Most Popular in Business

Warwick Effect Polymers has licensed Carnegie Mellon University's technology related to atom-transfer radical polymerization. WEP says the technology will help it offer customers a broader range of "designer" polymers.

The Soap & Detergent Association and the National Biodiesel Board have awarded the 2006 Glycerin Innovation Award to a group of chemical engineers from the University of Missouri, Columbia. The en-gineers developed a method for converting glycerin into propylene glycol.

Dow Chemical's Inclosia Solutions unit has opened an R&D center in Shanghai that will become part of a previously announced Dow corporate R&D center. Inclosia technology enables production of plastic housings that incorporate materials like wood and metal.

MetaDynea, a joint venture between Dynea and Russia's JSC Metafrax, has opened a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year phenolic resins line in central Russia. MetaDynea recently began building another plant near Moscow that will have annual capacity for 400,000 metric tons of adhesive resins and 200,000 metric tons of formaldehyde.

BASF has opened the Competence Center for Nanostructured Surfaces in Singapore. The company has committed roughly $16 million through 2008 to the nanotechnology R&D center, which will employ 20 people.

Lanxess has sold its Lustran styrene-acrylonitrile product line, marketed in Europe and South America, to BASF. The business sells about 14,000 metric tons of resin annually. Lanxess says the deal allows it to devote capacity instead to making specialty grades of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

Koppers has acquired sales and purchase contracts related to Reilly Industries' coal tar business. Koppers says production will be carried out at its existing coal tar distillation facilities, adding annual revenues of $70 million to $80 million.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

