Catalysis R&D venture is set

BASF and the University of Heidelberg are setting up a research laboratory in the Heidelberg Technology Park that will be known as CaRLa, for Catalysis Research Laboratory. The center, which has received funding from the German state of Baden-W??rttemberg, will focus on new homogeneous catalysts. It will be staffed by six Heidelberg postgraduates as well as six researchers and a laboratory head from BASF. The partners say proximity to BASF's labs in nearby Ludwigshafen and cooperation with Heidelberg's special research unit, Molecular Catalysts: Structure & Functional Design, create an ideal setting for catalysis research.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter