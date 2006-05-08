Congressman asks for review of Army's VX study

The Army has completed its report "Cost-Benefit Analysis of Off-Site versus On-Site Treatment & Disposal of Newport Caustic Hydrolysate." At the same time, it has certified to Congress that shipping the wastewater generated from the neutralization of VX nerve agent at Newport, Ind., to a DuPont facility in New Jersey for secondary treatment and disposal is more efficient than on-site secondary treatment at Newport. In its report, the Army said secondary treatment at Newport would cost $347 million more and take 57 months longer than shipping it to New Jersey. Rep. Rob E. Andrews (D-N.J.) is asking the Government Accountability Office to review the entire project and is working with New Jersey Gov. Jon S. Corzine to make sure that DuPont does not receive permits to discharge the treated hydrolysate into the Delaware River until the GAO report is completed. In April 2005, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention concluded that transporting the hydrolysate is safe. And this April, EPA concluded that discharge of the treated hydrolysate to the Delaware River is ecologically safe. A final CDC report on the human health risks of handling, transporting, and treating the hydrolysate is expected in late May or early June.