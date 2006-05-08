Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Daniel Koshland Wins Welch Award

UC Berkeley professor is honored for his work in biochemistry and medicine

by Sophie L. Rovner
May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of UC Berkeley
Koshland
Credit: Courtesy of UC Berkeley
Koshland

Daniel E. Koshland Jr., a professor of the graduate school in the molecular and cell biology department at the University of California, Berkeley, has won the 2006 Welch Award in Chemistry. Granted by Houston's Welch Foundation, which funds basic research in chemistry, the $300,000 award honors Koshland's "life-enhancing contributions to biochemistry and medical science."

Koshland, who is recognized for his work in enzymes and protein chemistry, is a "brilliant scientist, an enthusiastic educator, and an outstanding scientific leader," according to J. Evans Attwell, chairman of the foundation. "From designing new drug therapies to developing ways to help the environment, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of his discoveries and their potential to improve life."

Born in 1920, Koshland earned a B.S. in chemistry at UC Berkeley in 1941. After a stint on the Manhattan Project working on plutonium chemistry, he earned a Ph.D. in biochemistry at the University of Chicago in 1949. Koshland later worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory and Rockefeller University, then joined the faculty at UC Berkeley in 1965. His honors include the National Medal of Science and the Albert Lasker Award for Special Achievement in Medical Science. He served as editor of Science from 1985 to 1995.

Koshland attributes his success in part to good mentors. "I started work on the Manhattan Project under Glenn Seaborg and then got my Ph.D. under Frank Westheimer, both of whom were really superb individuals," he recalls. "Working for good people, you learn a lot."

It's also helpful to "work on important problems whose solutions mean a lot to the science or to the world," Koshland says. "It's probably equally difficult to solve an unimportant problem as it is to solve an important problem, so you might as well pick an important problem."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy: David J. Nesbitt
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: Takahiko Akiyama
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award: David A. Spiegel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE