Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA is sued over carbon emissions

May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A coalition of states, cities, and conservation groups is challenging the Bush Administration's decision not to limit CO2 emissions from new power plants and industrial facilities across the nation. The Clean Air Act requires that EPA review and revise emissions standards for new stationary pollution sources every eight years to ensure that they protect public health and the environment. In February, EPA issued new source performance standards but declined to regulate CO2, the principal greenhouse gas. The agency argues that the Clean Air Act does not authorize it to regulate emissions to reduce global warming and maintains that there are not enough scientific data to support such a move. But in lawsuits filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., the petitioners assert that EPA has clear authority under the law to set limits on emissions linked to global warming. "In defense of public health, the environment, and our economy, power plants must be required to sharply reduce their greenhouse gas emissions," New York State Attorney General Eliot Spitzer says. Lisa M. Jaeger, a partner in the Washington office of the law firm Bracewell & Giuliani and a former acting EPA general counsel, notes that in July 2005, a three-judge panel of the same D.C. appellate court upheld EPA's decision not to regulate CO2 emissions from cars and trucks. In addition to the State of New York, California, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia, and New York City are participating in the lawsuit. A coalition of environmental organizations, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, and Environmental Defense, filed a related petition.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Regulating Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Supreme Court Asked To Hear Cross-State Air Pollution Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA, Not Federal Courts, Can Limit CO2 Emissions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE