Firms advance battery resins

Two chemical companies are investing in polymers used to make lithium-ion batteries. ExxonMobil's Tonen Chemical affiliate in Japan says it has increased capacity at its Nasu plant by more than 50% to satisfy high demand in the lithi-um-ion battery separator market. Exxon's product is a thin, polyethylene-based porous film that allows lithium ions to flow between anode and cathode. Arkema, meanwhile, has introduced a high-molecular-weight polyvinylidene fluoride resin for use in binders for lithium-ion battery manufacture and other applications.
