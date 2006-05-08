ICI slates job reductions

ICI has launched a new restructuring program under which it will cut 2,300 jobs, around 7% of its workforce, in an effort to achieve annual savings of $315 million. The program will cost almost $630 million. The British company says the plan will include human resource and finance consolidation, manufacturing plant restructuring, and sales force improvements. Meanwhile, ICI says several firms have expressed interest in its Uniqema oleochemicals subsidiary, which it put up for sale in February.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter