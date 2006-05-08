Inside Instrumentation

Companies announce collaborations And launch products

Two companies have separately announced research collaborations and new products in the DNA microarray area.

Illumina has signed an agreement valued at nearly $7 million with Cancer Research UK to support researchers and identify potential biomarkers for prostate cancer. Illumina will perform whole-genome genotyping of more than 550,000 single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) for at least 4,000 prostate patients and controls, using its Sentrix BeadChips and Infinium assay. The company will then develop a custom 12-sample BeadChip to analyze 24,000 SNPs per sample and use it to analyze at least 8,000 samples.

Illumina has also introduced the AutoLoader, which can coordinate up to 40 high-density bead arrays for scanning, sufficient for up to 15 hours of operation. Combined with new software for the BeadStation, the AutoLoader increases system throughput by 400%.

Meanwhile, CombiMatrix and Victor Ugaz, a chemical engineer at Texas A&M University, have received a Keck Futures Initiative grant from the National Academies to develop a method to increase the speed of hybridization in DNA microarray applications. And CombiMatrix's molecular diagnostics division has opened a new facility in the MaRS Discovery District in Toronto. The division has started shipping its first microarray diagnostic product, which analyzes for more than 40 defined genetic diseases and syndromes.