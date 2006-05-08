Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Iraqi Online Tool Is Launched

Virtual Science Library gives Iraq's scientists and students access to articles

by Linda Wang
May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Solidarity
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG
Al-Sumaydi (right) fields questions from the audience as IVSL cofounder Susan Cumberledge looks on.
Credit: PHOTO BY LINDA WANG
Al-Sumaydi (right) fields questions from the audience as IVSL cofounder Susan Cumberledge looks on.

U .S. government officials and representatives from the scientific community last Wednesday launched the Iraqi Virtual Science Library (IVSL) during a packed ceremony at the National Academies in Washington, D.C.

"Today, we look to change the course set forth in the past and put Iraq's scientists on the same path as the rest of the world," said Kenneth J. Krieg, the Defense Department's undersecretary for acquisition, technology, and logistics.

IVSL will provide Iraq's scientists, engineers, physicians, researchers, and students with free electronic access to more than 17,400 scientific journals and their archives, as well as educational resources.

More than 20 nonprofit and commercial scientific publishers and federal and academic organizations, including ACS, are partners in the project. Robert D. Bovenschulte, president of the ACS Publications Division, said ACS is providing access to 33 of the society's journals and magazines, including the Journal of the American Chemical Society and Chemical & Engineering News.

IVSL was created to counter the deterioration of scientific, technical, and education infrastructure that occurred under Saddam Hussein's rule. "Our scientists face extremely challenging conditions," said Iraq's ambassador to the U.S., Samir Shakir Mahmud al-Sumaydi. "Every day, simply going to university to teach is really an act of heroism, yet all of them persist and do it daily. The launching of this library sends a much-needed message of hope, support, and solidarity, and I thank you for that."

The project began as a partnership among the U.S. Departments of Defense and State and the fellowhips program of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The National Academies negotiated with publishers to provide their journals to the library at a steeply reduced cost, now paid for by the U.S. government. The plan is to eventually transfer the cost to the Iraqis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

RSC commits to complete open access in 5 years
National Science Foundation Plans For Open Access
Department Of Energy To Launch Public Access Portal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE