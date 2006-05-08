Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ladder polyethers

May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Timothy F. Jamison and colleagues' research, showing that trimethylsilyl groups can be used in a one-step epoxide-opening cascade reaction to prepare ladder polyethers, is significant and exciting (C&EN, Jan. 16, page 8). Your readers may be interested in some of the background on the individual steps.

The use of trimethylsilyl groups to direct epoxide opening by oxygen nucleophiles was first demonstrated by G. H. Whitham (1976) and me (1977). The desilylation of simple b-hydroxysilanes (homo-Brook rearrangements), and that these reactions take place with retention of stereochemistry, was demonstrated in work that I did with Anne M. Hudrlik and Peter E. Kulkarni in 1982. The combination of these two steps to give a defined isomer of the ring-opened product, where the analogous reaction of the epoxide having H in place of the silicon group gave mixtures, was reported in 1988 (Tetrahedron Lett. 1988, 29, 6395).

Paul F. Hudrlik
Washington, D.C.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyanotriflation gives versatile acrylonitriles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cross-Coupling Fluorinations Ramp Up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rule breaking Leads to Primary Alcohols …

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE