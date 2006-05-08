New Products

Chemicals and materials

ION-EXCHANGE MEDIA Biochromatographic media are designed for isolation, separation, and purification of proteins and peptides. Based on cross-linked polymethacrylate beads, these media provide hydrophilicity and mechanical strength for use in packed columns operated at a pressure of up to 100 psi. Linear velocity is rated at up to 1,200 cm per hour. Average pore size of the beads is 400-700 ??. Mallinckrodt Baker, www.mallbaker.com

PROTEASE INHIBITOR Cocktail includes agents to inhibit serine, cysteine, and mammalian-specific proteases including aminopeptidases. Concentrated solution contains both reversible and irreversible inhibitors and optional EDTA for enhanced inhibition of metalloproteases. Product remains stable for one year. G Biosciences, www.gbiosciences.com

ADHESIVE Ultraviolet-curing adhesive permanently and rapidly bonds dissimilar substrates, including plastics, glass, and metals. Custom formulations are available, as well as a product-sampling program and round-the-clock customer support. Dymax, www.dymax.com

MAGNET Actively shielded 950-MHz superconducting magnet features high sensitivity and spectral dispersion. A complete NMR system with this magnet occupies an overall footprint of less than 600 sq ft, compared with the 3,600 sq ft that is required for an unshielded 950-MHz magnet. Bruker BioSpin, www.bruker-biospin.com

Literature and services

PETROLEUM Catalog features a comprehensive line of petrochemical testing instruments used to test lubricants, greases, and fuels. All instruments conform to international standards. Products include an automatic distillation analyzer, an automatic flocculation titrimeter, and an automatic coulometric titrator. Koehler Instrument Co., www.koehlerinstrument.com

MOLDING Guide provides injection molders and product engineers with technical tips for processing DuraGrip melt-processible elastomer. Information is provided on rheology, material handling, processing parameters, mold design, and recycling. Advanced Polymer Alloys, www.apainfo.com

Instruments and labware

CAPILLARY COLUMNS Units feature improved upper temperature limits, which enhance column bakeout and reduce sample carry-over and cycle times. Columns are individually tested to meet quality standards for resolution, retention, inertness, bleed, and reproducibility. VICI Valco, www.valcobond.com

PURIFICATION Water system is small, easy to install, and produces up to 5 L per day of ultrapure water on demand. Built-in dual-wavelength UV lamp reduces organic contaminants to less than 5 ppb. Graphic display shows system parameters including water quality, reservoir level, and filter-pack replacement information. Millipore, www.millipore.com

DETECTOR ARRAY Device aids in the characterization of natural and synthetic polymers and proteins. A low-angle light-scattering detector, a viscometer, a refractometer, and selectable-wavelength UV-Vis spectrophotometer, as well as gel-permeation chromatography columns, are contained in a heated oven compartment. Viscotek, www.viscotek.com

GAS GENERATOR System for NMR spectrometers provides more than 280 L per minute of ultrapure dry compressed air, suitable for use as spindle gas or as a source of dry gas for an automatic sample changer. Gas purity exceeds dew-point levels found in conventional tank gas supplies. Parker Hannifin, www.parker.com

SPECTROMETER Atomic absorption spectrometer features the ability to automatically test and confirm hardware performance-including wavelength accuracy, photometric stability, monochromator resolution, and background correction-before any analytical run. A preprogrammable wake-up option allows these tests to be started at a set time. Thermo Electron, www.thermo.com

Plant materials and equipment

GAS DETECTOR Available with a variety of different sensors, Signalpoint Plus monitors a wide range of hazardous gases, including hydrogen sulfide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia, and sulfur dioxide. Removable cover allows the user to plug the sensor into the transmitter without opening the main terminal housing. For use in tough environmental conditions where temperatures range from -50 to 55 ??C. Honeywell Analytics, www.honey wellanalytics.com

GROUNDING For plants that include several potentially isolated conductive parts, this system provides protection against static electricity buildup in any component. Individual status indications are given when the resistance to ground is less than 10 ohm. Multiple systems can be combined for applications with more than eight points. Newson Gale, www.newson-gale.com

SOLVENT CONTAINMENT Closed systems minimize leaks, spills, and vapor escape from solvent waste and supply containers. Specialized bottle caps and check valves provide effective sealed solvent delivery. Safety containers with manifolds and carbon filters collect solvent wastes with minimal vapor release. Bio-Chem Valve, www.bio-chemvalve.com