Oxford launches catalysts firm

Oxford Catalysts Group, a spin-off from the University of Oxford, has been launched on the London stock market with a value of just under $120 million. The company develops catalysts for generating clean energy from fossil fuels and certain renewable sources. The catalysts are based on more than 19 years of research at the Wolfson Catalysis Centre, part of Oxford's chemistry department, carried out by Malcolm Green, now an emeritus professor at Oxford, and Tiancun Xiao, now Oxford Catalysts' chief scientific officer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter