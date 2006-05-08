PPG acquires three firms

PPG Industries has made three acquisitions, two of which are coatings-related. In the first transaction, PPG acquired Intercast Europe, an Italian manufacturer of polyurethane-based sun lenses for nonprescription eyewear. PPG has also acquired assets of Shanghai Sunpool Building Material Co. and Eldorado Chemical. Shanghai Sunpool distributes PPG paints in China and makes its own line of architectural coatings. Eldorado Chemical, based in Indianapolis, manufactures peroxide-activated airplane paint strippers and a line of airplane repainting products.
