Sun Capital forms Emerald

Private investment firm Sun Capital Partners has completed the purchase of Lubrizol's food ingredients and industrial specialties business and has renamed it Emerald Performance Materials. Sun paid $270 million for the business, which employs 625 people and had sales last year of about $400 million. The new firm, which plans to set up headquarters in northeast Ohio, says it is one of North America's largest producers of polymer additives and the largest U.S. maker of benzoic acid, benzaldehyde, and derivatives for food, beverage, flavor, and fragrance customers.
