U.S. contracts for vaccines

The Department of Health & Human Services has awarded five companies contracts totaling more than $1 billion to develop new technologies for producing influenza vaccines within the U.S. GlaxoSmithKline, MedImmune, Novartis, DynPort, and Solvay will work on cell-based vaccine manufacturing as an alternative to the chicken-egg-based method now employed. "Current capacity of egg-based influenza vaccine production is not sufficient to meet increased demands during an emergency," HHS Secretary Michael O. Leavitt says.
