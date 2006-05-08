Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Ultrafast sorting of molecules

May 8, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Need to separate a dozen or so molecules of one kind from a dozen of another kind? IBM scientists now have a way to do that-in just milliseconds. H. Kumar Wickramasinghe, Kerem Unal, and Jane Frommer at IBM's Almaden Research Center in San Jose, Calif., utilize a highly miniaturized version of electrophoresis. Instead of using a gel or capillary tube as the sorting medium, however, they use the 11.2-µm-long conical tip of an atomic force microscope (Appl. Phys. Lett. 2006, 88, 183105). An aqueous mixture of two DNA oligonucleotides is moved into a nanoreservoir at the base of the tip. Voltage pulses are then used to drive the molecules down toward the tip. Because their mobility depends on their size, the molecules travel at different rates, "eluting" off the tip and onto the underlying substrate at different times. By moving the tip over the substrate, the scientists can deposit a dozen molecules of A here, a dozen molecules of B there. The sorting process is more than 10,000 times faster than conventional electrophoresis and has the potential to improve medical lab tests and other technologies.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Precise patterning of polymer brushes
Pipette Manipulates Single Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single Molecules Imaged In Living Mammalian Cell Nuclei

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE