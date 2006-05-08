... and advances Dutch project

The Dutch government has made allowances in its CO2 emission requirements that permit Saudi Basic Industries Corp. to build a $2.25 billion catalytic cracker in Sittard-Geleen, the Netherlands. Following an agreement with the government, SABIC does not have to pay several tens of millions of dollars to purchase CO2 emission rights for the period 2008-12. Moreover, the government will invest in new rail infrastructure for the chemical complex, which SABIC acquired from DSM in 2002.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter