Environment

ACS Short Courses In Woodbridge, N.J.

May 22, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 21
ACS will offer 14 short courses in Woodbridge, N.J., Aug. 7-11. Courses span the areas of chromatography; spectroscopy; organic, biological, medicinal, and pharmaceutical chemistry; and business management. ACS Short Courses aim to help chemical scientists at all levels expand their knowledge and technical skills in new areas, deepen their expertise in their current fields, and keep pace with breakthrough discoveries.

For those unable to attend a short course in Woodbridge, many of the courses are also being held this fall in conjunction with the 232nd ACS national meeting in San Francisco. Most courses are also available for on-site presentation through the ACS In-House Short Courses program. Courses can be customized to meet the needs of various organizations and are particularly economical when training groups of 10 or more staff members. For more information, call the ACS Continuing Education Office at (800) 227-5558 ext. 4508.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

