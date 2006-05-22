Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

8421cov1a.jpg
May 22, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 21

Enzymes responsible for installing halogen atoms in natural products with exquisite selectivity reveal their catalytic logic

Credit:

Volume 84 | Issue 21
Biological Chemistry

Nature's X-Factors

Enzymes responsible for installing halogen atoms in natural products with exquisite selectivity reveal their catalytic logic

Antibiotic Halts Lipid Synthesis

Small-molecule natural product is a potent antibiotic with a novel target

Analytica Meets For 20th Time

Attendance drops at biennial instrumentation trade show but still exceeds organizers' expectations

  • Materials

    Sugars Attach Nanotubes To Cells

    Carbohydrate-coated carbon nanotubes mimic cell surfaces and interface with cells

  • Business

    Chemical Earnings Decline Slightly

    Lower demand and rising costs continue to hamper results at 25 firms

  • Energy

    Push For Biofuels Seen In Farm Bill

    Members of a key Senate panel plan to include greater incentives for biofuels projects in farm policy overhaul

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

Imaging Spin Noise

New technique is analogous to magnetic resonance imaging, but without the radio pulses

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
NEWSCRIPTS

Molecular mixology, Labware chic, A jolt from magnetic bacteria

 

