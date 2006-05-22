Nature's X-Factors
Enzymes responsible for installing halogen atoms in natural products with exquisite selectivity reveal their catalytic logic
May 22, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 21

Small-molecule natural product is a potent antibiotic with a novel target
Attendance drops at biennial instrumentation trade show but still exceeds organizers' expectations
Carbohydrate-coated carbon nanotubes mimic cell surfaces and interface with cells
Lower demand and rising costs continue to hamper results at 25 firms
Members of a key Senate panel plan to include greater incentives for biofuels projects in farm policy overhaul
New technique is analogous to magnetic resonance imaging, but without the radio pulses