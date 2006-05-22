BASF acquires biotech firm

BASF has acquired CropDesign, a Belgian biotechnology company that develops crop traits such as drought tolerance and enhanced yield. Founded in 1998, the firm employs more than 70 people at an R&D center in Gent, Belgium, that will become part of BASF Plant Science. BASF says the purchase complements its existing gene discovery activities. The two companies signed a license and R&D agreement in December 2005.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter