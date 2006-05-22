Chemical prices rise in April

U .S. chemical prices increased in April as producers continued to fight rising raw material costs. According to data from the Labor Department, the producer price index for all chemicals increased 0.2% from the previous month to 203.7 (1982 = 100). The April index was 7.8% higher than it was in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the index for basic industrial chemicals rose 1.5% from March to 208.3; the index for April was 13.1% ahead of where it had been in the comparable month a year earlier.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter